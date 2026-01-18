Flights to resume soon at Syria’s Aleppo Airport

Shafaq News– Damascus

Aleppo International Airport will reopen on January 20 following an eight-day suspension, Syria’s General Authority for Civil Aviation announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the authority said flights will resume after the completion of technical checks and security assessments, carried out in coordination with relevant agencies to ensure passenger and crew safety.

Operations were halted on January 10 amid security developments in northern Syria, including clashes between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) since December 2025, which have killed at least 24 people and injured about 129 others.