Aleppo Airport to resume operations next week

Shafaq News/ Aleppo International Airport will reopen on Tuesday following months of suspension, Syria’s Civil Aviation Authority announced.

Flights had been halted since November 30, 2024, when the Bashar al-Assad government ordered their suspension.

The airport is now "fully prepared to receive flights" after completing technical and administrative preparations, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Saturday.

With operations resuming, both domestic and international flights will be reinstated, and airlines are invited to schedule routes to and from Aleppo.