Egypt installs nuclear vessel in Russia-assisted project

Shafaq News – Cairo

Egypt installed the reactor pressure vessel at the Al-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant on the country’s northwestern coast on Wednesday during a ceremony joined via video call by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Al-Sisi said that relations between Egypt and Russia remain strong “despite global challenges,” affirming that Egypt will continue to advance its cooperation with Russia. He pointed out that peaceful nuclear energy would secure a stable power supply for Egypt and create thousands of jobs through the project.

For his part, Putin noted that 55% of the work at the site is being carried out by Egyptian teams, with Egyptian students having trained in Russia before joining the project.

According to a video published on X by the Egyptian presidency, the plant uses Russia’s Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactors with advanced passive safety systems and a reinforced containment structure designed to withstand major earthquakes, tsunamis up to 14 meters, and even the impact of a large commercial aircraft.

Built to operate for at least 60 years, the facility consists of four units with a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts and includes a core catcher for severe accident management, multiple radiation barriers, and an automated control system.