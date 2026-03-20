Drone strikes on Kuwait refinery cause partial shutdown

Shafaq News- Kuwait City

Drone attacks struck Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery early Friday, triggering fires and forcing a “precautionary shutdown” of parts of the facility, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

In a statement, the company reported no injuries, noting that emergency teams were working to contain the fire in line with safety protocols.

A similar strike on Thursday hit an operational unit at the same refinery, causing a limited fire without casualties. Another drone also struck the Mina Abdullah refinery.

The developments follow Israeli strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, including parts of the South Pars gas field in Bushehr province. The field, shared with Qatar, is Iran’s largest gas reserve and part of the world’s biggest offshore gas reserve. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, damaging key energy facilities and igniting fires, after previously warning it would retaliate against attacks on its energy sector.