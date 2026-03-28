Drone neutralized near Syria’s Al-Tanf border base

Shafaq News- Damascus

Drones launched from Iraq and targeting Al-Tanf base, near the Syria–Iraq–Jordan border, were intercepted, the Syrian Army reported on Saturday.

The incident caused no material damage or human casualties.

Al-Tanf base has long functioned as a key US military outpost in Syria, where US and allied forces maintained a 55-kilometer security zone to restrict Syrian government forces under Bashar al-Assad and affiliated armed groups. The base also supported counter-ISIS operations and monitored militant activity across the Syrian desert.