Daily death tolls rise in Gaza as ceasefire hopes fade

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 78 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday as Israeli air and artillery strikes continued across the Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities.

According to Palestinian media, more than half of the reported deaths occurred in Gaza City and the northern areas of the enclave.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that since Israel withdrew from ceasefire negotiations on March 18, at least 7,450 Palestinians have been killed and 26,479 injured. A further 833 deaths and over 5,400 injuries have occurred since May 27, when Israeli operations targeted humanitarian aid distribution points—areas that local authorities and rights groups now refer to as "kill zones."

Over 58,000 people have been killed and more than 138,000 injured since the war began. An estimated 11,000 individuals remain missing under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported the deaths of three soldiers and the injury of another in what was described as a “complex security incident” east of Gaza. According to Maariv, the soldiers were operating inside a Merkava Mark IV tank, though the precise cause of the incident remains under investigation. Possibilities include an anti-tank missile or an improvised explosive device.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Israel may soon present updated maps reflecting proposed military withdrawals, including from areas near the Morag axis in southern Gaza.