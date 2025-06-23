Bahrain: US Embassy cuts on-site staff over regional risks

Bahrain: US Embassy cuts on-site staff over regional risks
2025-06-23T12:42:54+00:00

Shafaq News/ The US Embassy in Bahrain announced Monday a temporary reduction of its on-site staff in response to growing instability in the region.

“Due to heightened regional tensions, the U.S. Embassy in Manama has temporarily shifted a portion of its employees to local telework,” the embassy wrote on X.

The embassy further affirmed it continues to offer both routine and emergency services, cautioning that visitors may encounter longer wait times.

The move follows a wave of diplomatic and security precautions across the region after the latest escalation between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon