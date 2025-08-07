Ayatollah Khamenei appoints Ali Larijani as SNSC Representative and Secretary

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday appointed veteran politician Ali Larijani as his representative to the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), replacing Rear Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

In a statement, Khamenei said the move was made “given Dr. Ahmadian’s new responsibilities in the government,” invoking Article 176 of Iran’s Constitution, which governs the formation and operation of the SNSC.

با توجه به انتصاب جناب آقای دکتر احمدیان در جایگاه اجرای مسئولیتهای مهم دولتی،جناب آقای دکتر علی لاریجانی @alilarijani_ir را به نمایندگی رهبری در شورای عالی امنیت ملی به استناداصل۱۷۶ قانون اساسی منصوب میکنم.از حضور و تلاش موفق آقای احمدیان در این مسئولیت در چند سال اخیر متشکرم. — KHAMENEI.IR | فارسی 🇮🇷 (@Khamenei_fa) August 7, 2025

Iranian media reported earlier that President Masoud Pezeshkian, who chairs the council, appointed Larijani as SNSC secretary earlier this week.

Larijani is a prominent figure in Iran’s political establishment and a longtime advisor to Khamenei. He previously held the post of SNSC secretary from 2005 to 2007, and later served as Speaker of Parliament across three consecutive terms from 2008 to 2020.

Khamenei also named both Ahmadian and former SNSC secretary Ali Shamkhani as his representatives to the Supreme Defense Council—a recently revived body tasked with overseeing national defense policy and coordinating military planning.