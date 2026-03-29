Arab states elect Nabil Fahmy as League secretary-general

Shafaq News- Cairo

On Sunday, the Arab League elected former Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy as its new secretary-general, succeeding Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Arab foreign ministers approved Fahmy’s appointment by consensus during the 165th session of the Arab League Council, with his term set to begin on July 1, sources told Al-Arabiya.net and Al-Hadath.net.

Fahmy is a veteran Egyptian diplomat with decades of international experience, having served as Egypt’s foreign minister during the transitional period following the June 30, 2013 revolution until June 2014. He also served as Egypt’s ambassador to the United States from 1999 to 2008 and to Japan, and represented the country in several United Nations disarmament committees.