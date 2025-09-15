Arab-Islamic Summit: Turkiye cautions Israeli aggression poses direct threat

Shafaq News – Doha

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Monday that Israel’s escalating aggression poses a “direct threat” to the entire region.

Speaking during the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Erdogan said the assault on Qatar had “taken Israeli recklessness to a dangerous new level,” accusing the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging the Middle East into “chaos and instability.”

“We are facing a terrorist mentality in Israel that thrives on blood and disorder,” he said, adding that repeated statements by Israeli officials about “Greater Israel” signal an intention to expand aggression to neighboring states.

Erdogan urged Arab and Islamic nations to strengthen their internal resilience, adding that the region must achieve self-sufficiency in key development sectors and intensify cooperation in these fields. “Previous experiences proved that economic pressure on Israel can be effective, and such pressure must be applied again.”

The Turkish president also stressed the need to develop mechanisms of cooperation among Islamic states, while firmly rejecting “the displacement, annihilation, or partition of the Palestinian people.