Arab-Islamic Summit: Jordan calls for firm response to Israeli aggression

Shafaq News – Doha

Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday urged Arab and Islamic leaders to adopt a decisive response to what he described as Israeli aggression against Qatar, warning that the threat posed by Israel “knows no boundaries.”

Speaking at the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, King Abdullah said, “Our response must be clear, firm, and deterrent,” stressing that the summit should produce practical decisions to confront “the danger of this extremist Israeli government.”

He added that the Arab and Islamic world must “review all tools of joint action” to face this threat.

The Jordanian Monarch also accused Israel of persisting in its dominance because “the international community has allowed it to remain above the law.”