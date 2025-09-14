AANES to al-Sharaa: Decentralization is not secession
Shafaq News – Damascus
The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) on Sunday rejected claims of separatism, responding to transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s remarks that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) do not represent all Kurds.
Al-Sharaa, speaking last week, said Arabs make up more than 70% of the northeast’s population and warned that any attempt at partition would "destabilize Iraq and Turkiye."
In a statement, AANES stressed that "decentralization is not secession," arguing that such portrayals "deepen divisions rather than promote unity."
It also pointed to the March 10, 2025 agreement with Damascus as a “positive basis” for dialogue but noted that the absence of follow-through raises doubts about the government’s commitment to a political settlement.
The administration said it was ready to activate constitutional, administrative and service committees as soon as Damascus sets a timetable.