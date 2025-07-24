7 injured in suspected ramming attack at Israeli bus station

Shafaq News – Middle East

Seven people were injured Thursday in a suspected car-ramming attack at a bus station in Kfar Yona in central Israel, Israeli media reported.

Channel 12 said the vehicle plowed into a group of pedestrians, leaving several victims seriously wounded. The driver fled, triggering a large-scale police manhunt.

Israeli police launched an investigation and deployed helicopters to track the suspect. Authorities have not disclosed the driver’s identity or potential motives.