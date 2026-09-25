Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military said on Friday it had killed 16 people it identified as key members of a financial network that transferred more than $1 billion to Hamas through dozens of money changers in the Gaza Strip and other countries.

In a joint statement, the Israeli army and the Shin Bet security agency said the 16 had been involved in currency exchange and money transfers for Hamas since the war began.

The military named Ibrahim Abu Shamala and Mohammed Abu Alwan among the network’s key figures, saying Abu Shamala handled finances for Hamas’ military wing while Abu Alwan managed funds for its political wing. Israel said Abu Alwan, killed in Khan Younis on Wednesday, had overseen transfers exceeding one billion shekels during the war. It also named Khader Al-Jamasi, Ihab Kraizem and Hussein Al-Qudra as money-transfer operatives for Hamas.

🔴💰16 Key Terrorists Involved in Transferring Funds & Financing Hamas’ Terror Activities Have Been Eliminated by the IDFThese funds are used by Hamas to finance its terrorists, build up its weapons capabilities, restore terrorist infrastructure, and advance terrorist plots… pic.twitter.com/y6n40mxM9j — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 25, 2026

Hamas did not immediately comment on the Israeli announcement. Shafaq News could not independently verify the details of the network or the amount of money cited by the army.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military said it had killed Hamas commander Hassan Mahmoud Siam and operative Adham Sabhi Salim Ziara. Separately, the army said two of its soldiers were killed after a drone they were operating crashed inside a military post and later exploded.