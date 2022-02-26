unknown assailants attack a civil activist in Garmyan

Shafaq News/ A civil activist reportedly survived an assassination attempt in the district of Kalar, Garmyan's independent county, earlier today, Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that three persons carrying blade weapons attacked the civil activist, Aram Mulla Nouri, near his residence in the district of Kalar."

"The attackers fled when the security forces and the locals intervened," the source said, "Nouri sustained multiple injuries that required medical care. He was transferred to a nearby hospital, and he is doing well."

The source said that the security forces started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, hinting that the attack might have a political motive.