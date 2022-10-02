kurdistan's first armed party announce a merger with another movement

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-02T17:57:27+0000

Shafaq News/ The dissident wing of the Islamic Kurdistan Movement and Mohammed Bazyani's Reform and Development movement announced a merger under the leadership of Kamel Haji Ali on Sunday. The move was made public in a press conference held earlier today in al-Sulaymaniyah. Haji Ali said that Bazyani will be the spokesperson of the nascent movement. The Islamic Kurdistan Movement was established by Mulla Othman Abdul-Aziz in Eastern Kurdistan in 1987. It was the first armed group in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

