Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

it is a long way before herd immunity, Kurdistan's MoH on COVID-19

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-13T09:19:47+0000
it is a long way before herd immunity, Kurdistan's MoH on COVID-19

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Health, Dr. Saman Al-Barzanji, said on Sunday that achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 requires vaccinating 80% of the population.

In a statement to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a hospital in the Penjwen district in al-Sulaymaniyah, Dr. Barzanji said that the vaccination rollouts in the Region are underway on par with the national program devised by the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment.

Dr. Barzanji said that the Ministry will establish additional vaccination centers once it receives new batches, urging the citizens to seek their doses at the nearest center.

"Achieving herd immunity requires vaccinating 80% of the community. It is early to say that the community has developed complete immunity from the virus. Health instructions and preventive measures should continue to be applied, which are our priority."

related

Only 18 COVID-19 inpatients in al-Sulaymaniyah, official statement

Date: 2021-02-08 21:06:40
Only 18 COVID-19 inpatients in al-Sulaymaniyah, official statement

COVID-19: 3 fatalities and 541 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-17 14:34:06
COVID-19: 3 fatalities and 541 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 389 new cases and 23 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-01 11:09:45
COVID-19: 389 new cases and 23 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 600 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-20 12:23:37
Covid-19: more than 600 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: More than 700 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-04-17 11:15:51
Covid-19: More than 700 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 43 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-16 12:58:25
Covid-19: 43 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 54 new cases in NES today 

Date: 2021-06-11 17:09:57
COVID-19: 54 new cases in NES today 

Kurdistan: 7 fatalities and 166 new Covid-19 cases today

Date: 2020-06-16 00:21:14
Kurdistan: 7 fatalities and 166 new Covid-19 cases today