it is a long way before herd immunity, Kurdistan's MoH on COVID-19

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Health, Dr. Saman Al-Barzanji, said on Sunday that achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 requires vaccinating 80% of the population.

In a statement to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a hospital in the Penjwen district in al-Sulaymaniyah, Dr. Barzanji said that the vaccination rollouts in the Region are underway on par with the national program devised by the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment.

Dr. Barzanji said that the Ministry will establish additional vaccination centers once it receives new batches, urging the citizens to seek their doses at the nearest center.

"Achieving herd immunity requires vaccinating 80% of the community. It is early to say that the community has developed complete immunity from the virus. Health instructions and preventive measures should continue to be applied, which are our priority."