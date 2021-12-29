Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

al-Kadhimi pledges to pursue ISIS members

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-29T12:09:47+0000
al-Kadhimi pledges to pursue ISIS members

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, pledged to “punish” ISIS after kidnapping the Director of Adhamiya Passports department in the capital, Baghdad.

Today, Special Forces Major General Yahya Rasoul, the military spokesperson of Al-Kadhimi, mourned Al-Jourani, saying, "We will pursue the terrorists and reach them to achieve justice and avenge our martyrs."

He added that Al-Kadhimi "directed to work hard to eliminate ISIS gangs."

Last l December, ISIS militants kidnapped four people near Hemrin Lake, including the Adhamiya passport department director Col.vYasser, Al-Jourani, a member of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The Iraqi security forces launched military operations and the Counter-terrorism forces reached their location on Monday.

According to the Security Media Cell, the Counter-Terrorism Service found two kidnappers inside a den of ISIS militants in the Hemrin Mountains, one of whom was killed and the other died later in the hospital.

related

Clashes between Peshmerga and ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-01 06:24:05
Clashes between Peshmerga and ISIS in Kirkuk

Asaish of Kurdistan Region arrests ISIS member involved in a bombing against its forces

Date: 2020-01-30 12:23:23
Asaish of Kurdistan Region arrests ISIS member involved in a bombing against its forces

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-10 07:34:36
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil

Barzani about ISIS attack in Garmiyan: clear evidence of ISIS reorganization

Date: 2020-04-08 15:19:55
Barzani about ISIS attack in Garmiyan: clear evidence of ISIS reorganization

KRG forms new committee to try ISIS leaders

Date: 2021-07-26 11:29:12
KRG forms new committee to try ISIS leaders

ISIS attacks Peshmerga points, injures two members

Date: 2021-11-27 20:33:44
ISIS attacks Peshmerga points, injures two members

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-11 08:57:29
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah

A plan to establish an "ISIS state" in Diyala thwarted

Date: 2020-08-16 14:53:25
A plan to establish an "ISIS state" in Diyala thwarted