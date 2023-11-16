Zebari: +200 persons were tried for terrorism in Kurdistan in 2021-2023

Shafaq News/ More than 200 persons have been tried in the Kurdistan region for their affiliation to the Islamic State extremist group, the coordinator of international advocacy in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Dindar Zebari, said on Thursday.

Zebari made those remarks during a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency correspondent in Erbil earlier today.

"In 2021 and 2022, more than 200 ISIS fighters were prosecuted in accordance with Counter-Terrorism law," he said, "the process is still ongoing as many others are on the trial list."