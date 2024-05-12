Zakho University defends its policy on Niqab during exams

Shafaq News/ Zakho University in the Kurdistan Region addressed reports circulating on Sunday regarding restrictions on female students' attire during exams.

The university, in a statement released earlier in the day, said it does not enforce a ban on the niqab but implemented temporary measures to address cheating concerns.

A statement said that recent media coverage misrepresented the situation. "Zakho University, known for its Islamic Studies department, has not issued any policy prohibiting the niqab," it said. "The university maintains a longstanding commitment to respecting the diverse dress codes of its students."

The statement explained that a recent rise in exam cheating incidents prompted the university to consider this "temporary measure".

Female students opting to wear face coverings during exams would be subject to search procedures overseen by female university supervisors, per the university decision. However, some students reportedly refused to comply with these measures.

The university reiterated its commitment to providing a fair and secure examination environment for all students. It alsp assured students that the temporary search procedures would only be implemented during exams and would not restrict their religious freedoms.