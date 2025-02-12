Zagros: the rare tiger gets International attention

Shafaq News/ A US delegation visited Duhok province on Wednesday to assess the condition of a rare tiger, Zagros, currently housed at the local zoo.

“The delegation’s visit is crucial for evaluating the health and well-being of this rare tiger,” said Dr. Suleiman Tamr, head of the Kurdistan Organization for Animal Rights Protection. “We are working closely with international experts to ensure it receives the best possible care and a suitable environment.”

The delegation included Andy Blue, a global expert in zoo development. Their visit focused on assessing the tiger’s health, diet, and adaptation to its environment, as well as exploring ways to improve its enclosure and overall living conditions.

“This tiger is an incredibly rare specimen, and it is essential that we provide it with a habitat that meets international standards,” Blue said. “Our goal is to ensure it thrives, both physically and mentally, in its current environment.”

Notably, the Zagros tiger is a rare subspecies of the Persian tiger. Once widespread across Iraq and Iran’s forests, these tigers have suffered severe habitat loss and a decline in prey populations, pushing them to the brink of extinction.

“This species is critically endangered, with an estimated global population of only around 1,000 individuals,” Tamr explained. “Every effort we make to protect and study this tiger is a step toward preserving its kind for future generations.”