Youth migration from Iraqi Kurdistan declined sharply in 2023

Shafaq News/ The head of the Civil Organizations' network in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Sirwan Kurdi, on Tuesday said that the rate of youth migration from the Kurdistan region to Europe and other countries in the world has declined sharply in 2023.

Kurdi said in a press conference in Erbil that during the past three years, about 36,000 to 38,000 young people from the Kurdistan region migrated to Europe.

In 2023, the rate of migration declined to a low level of only 1,030 people.