Expert says obesity rates in Iraqi Kurdistan tripled since 1975

Shafaq News/ Nearly sixty percent of the Kurdistan region's entire population is obese, expert warned in a conference on obesity in Erbil on Saturday.

"Obesity is a major public health problem," said Hzhin Talat Saman, a specialist in sports medicine and weight loss. "Since 1975, the prevalence of obesity has doubled worldwide, from 10% to 30%."

Saman presented the results of a survey of 206 citizens of the region between 20 and 40 years old, which found that 40% of women and 59% of men are obese.

The survey also found that 35% of people are severely obese, and 46% are overweight. Saman attributed the high rates of obesity to a number of factors, including unhealthy eating habits, genetics, lack of exercise, poor sleep, and chronic diseases.

The Minister of Health in Iraqi Kurdistan, Saman Barzanji, also spoke at the conference, urging people to avoid following unsubstantiated claims about weight loss on social media.

"I urge you, the citizens of Iraqi Kurdistan, to not listen to the rumors that are circulating on social media about herbs, medicine, and food," Barzanji said. "This information is not scientific or medical, and it can be harmful."

Barzanji also warned against the use of herbal teas and other home remedies for weight loss. He said that these products can be dangerous if not taken under the supervision of a doctor.