Yazidi lawmaker welcomes the Bundestag's recognition for the Yazidi Genocide

Shafaq News/ Yazidi member of the Iraqi parliament, Mahma Khalil, welcomed the German Bundestag's recognition of the massacres committed by the terrorist group of ISIS in Iraq as Genocide, urging the Iraqi parliament to follow suit.

The lawmaker said in a statement earlier today, Monday, "we laud Germany's government and people for their endless sympathy with the calamities the Yazidi minority suffered."

Khalil urged the Iraqi parliament to follow the leads of the German Bundestag that joined the world legislative bodies that recognized the genocide.

" The genocide against the Yazidis continue at every level, the humanitarian, economic, historical, and geographical," he continued.

"The victims of the genocide shall be offered financial and moral reparations," he said, "mass graves shall be excavated, and the survivors shall be awarded their legal, constitutional, and humanitarian rights."

The lawmaker called for announcing Sinjar a governorate and implementing the Sinjar agreement between the Federal and Regional Governments.