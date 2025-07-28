President Barzani: Not a single Yazidi should remain forgotten

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani called on the Iraqi government to fulfill its responsibilities toward the Yazidi community, particularly after the 2014 genocide committed by the Islamic State (ISIS).

In a speech delivered on the president’s behalf by his advisor Dilshad Shahab, during a ceremony commemorating the eleventh anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Erbil on Monday, Barzani stressed the importance of justice, recognition, and sustained support for Yazidi survivors.

According to the statement, the Kurdistan Region will continue its efforts, including at the international level, to ensure broader recognition of the genocide and to support Yazidis in reclaiming their rights. It affirmed the Region’s commitment to backing all initiatives aimed at protecting Yazidis and assisting in their recovery.

The presidency's remarks underscored that the fate of Yazidis still missing since 2014 must not be neglected. “The Office for the Rescue of Kidnapped Yazidis, originally established by the presidency, must persist in its mission until the status of every abductee is known.”

The Kurdish president also called for the implementation of the Yazidi Survivors Law, adopted by the Iraqi parliament to recognize and compensate victims of ISIS crimes.

“Eleven years after the genocide, large numbers of Yazidis remain displaced, many still living in camps under difficult conditions. Their original areas, including Sinjar and nearby districts, remain largely destroyed, with little access to basic services or a sense of security.”

According to the presidency, this ongoing situation not only hinders the return of Yazidis to their homes but reflects “a broader failure by the federal government to establish stability in Sinjar.” The area, it said, remains under the control of various armed factions, despite the 2020 Sinjar Agreement between Baghdad and Erbil.

The presidency reiterated that Sinjar must not remain a contested zone for militias and that full implementation of the agreement — including the establishment of a local administration and public services — is necessary to provide Yazidis with the confidence to return.

It also stressed the role of the international community in supporting reconstruction efforts, delivering justice, and recognizing the genocide. “The Kurdistan Region continues to lobby for broader international acknowledgment.”

Concluding the message, President Barzani reiterated his readiness to offer full support to Yazidis, affirming, “Not a single abductee should remain forgotten. Whatever is necessary for their rescue or to uncover their fate, we will continue to pursue it.”