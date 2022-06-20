Yazidi abductee, 16, to be repatriated from al-Hol camp after years in captivity 

Shafaq News/ A Yazidi girl abducted by the Islamic State (ISIS) group is returning to Iraq Monday to be reunited with her family after years in captivity in al-Hol camp.

Rostina Haji Bajo, 16, was among dozens of women and girls from Iraq's minority Yazidi community who were abducted by ISIS from their ancestral home of Sinjar in 2014.

The women were enslaved, systematically raped, or married off by force to jihadists, but for Rostina the nightmare came to an end when the jihadist group's so-called "caliphate" collapsed in 2019.

Since then, she had been stuck in the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, which had become home to thousands of ISIS wives and their children.

The head of the Yazidi Abductees Affairs' Bureau in Duhok, Hussein Kuru, told Shafaq News Agency that Rostina will arrive in the Kurdistan region soon.

"Operations to locate the abductees are underway in al-Hol camp and other territories inside Syria," he said, "the federal government did not contribute to the release of the abductees. We asked for help many times but Baghdad has not made any step so far."

"More than 3,500 Yazidi child and women, from a total of 6,400, have been released so far," he concluded.