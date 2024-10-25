Yazidi Women's Freedom Movement protests Turkish bombing in northern Iraq’s Sinjar

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Yazidi Women's Freedom Movement organized a protest to condemn the Turkish bombing that resulted in five casualties in the Sinjar district of Nineveh province, northern Iraq.

Shafaq News correspondent reported, “The Movement protested in the center of Sinjar to denounce the Turkish bombardment that targeted various areas in Mount Sinjar.”

Earlier today, a security source confirmed that Turkish warplanes intensified their raids, specifically targeting Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) tunnel networks, headquarters, and military outposts, as well as locations held by the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) allied with the PKK.

The strikes spanned areas including Mount Sinjar, the Bara region, and Mount Mera in Iraq’s Nineveh province, and extended to positions along the Syrian border. Turkiye also hit the densely populated Nasr district in the city center.

These attacks are part of a series of operations that Turkiye is conducting in response to the PKK assault on Wednesday, which targeted a sprawling industrial facility in Ankara, killing five and injuring 22. The operations are targeting PKK positions in northern Iraq and Syria, regions where the PKK, deemed a terrorist organization by Ankara, has a significant presence.