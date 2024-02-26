Woman shoots a man in a government building in Duhok after a family dispute

Shafaq News/ A woman shot a man inside a government building in Dohuk, northern Kurdistan, on Monday in what appears to be a family dispute, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred inside the civil status department in the town of Kardsin, located in the Akre district of the Dohuk Governorate.

The man sustained four gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Eyewitnesses reported that the woman's actions were motivated by a desire for revenge following the death of her father, allegedly killed by a member of the victim's family in a prior family dispute.

The woman was apprehended by police and is currently in custody for questioning.

Iraq, particularly its southern governorates, witnesses hundreds of armed clan clashes annually, resulting in dozens of casualties. Basra alone has experienced over 200 armed conflicts in the past year and a half, causing the death and injury of over 300 individuals, according to a security source.