"What's Next After the Tehran Events?"... A seminar in Erbil to discuss developments in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the region

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a discussion session focusing on the political situation in the Middle East and the world was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region. The Ruya Foundation For Contemporary Culture In Iraq organized the event.

The seminar, titled "What's Next After the Tehran Events?", delved into the recent developments in Iran following the assassination of Hamas' political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh. The discussion examined the broader implications and repercussions of these events on the region from multiple perspectives.

The session also addressed the position of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq amid these international shifts, highlighting the potential impact on their political landscape.

Hamas announced on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, that its political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran following an Israeli airstrike on his residence in the Iranian capital.

Iran has vowed to avenge Haniyeh's death, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Revolutionary Guard commanders all promising a "severe and calculated response" against Israel.