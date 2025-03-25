‘We advocate for peace’: Kurdish officials meet in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Senior officials from Turkiye’s pro-Kurdish parties met with leaders of Iraq’s Change Movement (Gorran) in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Tuesday.

The delegation included Keskin Bayındır, co-chair of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), alongside Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) representatives Berdan Öztürk and Ebru Günay. They were joined by Mardin MP Saliha Aydeniz and HDP senior member Adalet Fidan. Gorran’s General Coordinator, Dana Ahmed Majid, hosted the talks, accompanied by senior officials Sheikh Kamil Sheikh Qadir and Bakhtiyar Omar Oli, Gulistan Said, and Jwanro Mohammed.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the talks focused on political cooperation and prospects for democratic solutions to Kurdish issues across the region. Discussions also centered on bilateral ties and challenges facing Kurdish movements, including political marginalization and regional instability.

"Kurds across Kurdistan have endured decades of displacement and repression. War has brought no solutions—only peace with guaranteed rights can," Gorran official Jwanro Mohammed told reporters after the meeting.

As political pressure intensifies across Kurdish regions in Turkiye and Syria, parties have initiated a series of discussions among themselves and with authorities in a bid to secure Kurdish rights.