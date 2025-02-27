President Barzani urges PKK to adhere Ocalan's call: time for peaceful, democratic struggle

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed Abdullah Öcalan’s call for the PKK to dissolve and lay down arms, urging the group to commit to a “peaceful struggle.”

In a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, expressed hope that Öcalan’s call would pave the way for a “peaceful resolution and long-term stability.”

"This is an era of peaceful, civilized, and democratic struggle," Barzani said, stressing that only through this path can better results and lasting achievements be attained "not through arms and violence."

Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to the peace process, stating it stands ready to support efforts that ensure its success. He also commended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Justice and Development Party (AKP) for their “role in advancing peace efforts.”

Expressing optimism towards the next phase, with the participation and consensus of all political actors in Turkiye, Barzani says this would “advance peace and stability, fostering security across the country andtheregion.”