Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Internal Security Forces (Asayish) warned the residents of Raperin of the rise of the lesser al-Zab river levels as Iran started making water release from Kolse dam in the Iranian Serdest province.

The water release from the dam has brought the water levels up in the Bashdar district in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.

The statement urged the locals in Bashdar and the villages on the banks of the river to pursue extreme precautions to avoid unwanted incidents.