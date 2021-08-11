Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Water ran out of one of Erbil's water wells

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-11T14:35:09+0000
Water ran out of one of Erbil's water wells

Shafaq News/ The deputy commissioner of Erbil district pledged today to secure potable water for Badawah neighborhood within 48 hours.

 Due to the severe shortage of potable water, the residents Badawah neighborhood in Erbil blocked the street.

 The deputy commissioner of Erbil district, the center, Nabz Abdul Hamid, inspected the neighborhood and held a press conference in which he said that a few days ago, the water had run out in well number seven in the Badawah neighborhood, noting that an alternative well will be dug within 48 hours.

 Dozens of demonstrators. protested today on the main 100m street in the center of Erbil against the potable water shortage.

 It is noteworthy that Erbil depends on 35% of springs water and running rivers, and 65% on groundwater.

related

Erbil waves to tight curfew back again

Date: 2020-04-27 15:49:27
Erbil waves to tight curfew back again

Erbil demands Ankara to stop cutting trees in the Kurdistan region's border areas

Date: 2021-05-31 21:08:11
Erbil demands Ankara to stop cutting trees in the Kurdistan region's border areas

Positive negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad, Deputy Parliament Speaker

Date: 2021-02-10 16:06:08
Positive negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad, Deputy Parliament Speaker

Baghdad and Erbil to finalize the normalization agreement of Sinjar

Date: 2020-10-08 18:49:36
Baghdad and Erbil to finalize the normalization agreement of Sinjar

Erbil launches an awareness campaign on COVID-19 in cooperation with the German Consulate

Date: 2021-04-06 10:35:11
Erbil launches an awareness campaign on COVID-19 in cooperation with the German Consulate

Massive fire breaks out in the Erbil mall

Date: 2021-06-25 07:28:39
Massive fire breaks out in the Erbil mall

Drought threatens crops in some areas in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-21 08:47:34
Drought threatens crops in some areas in Erbil

Civil Defense found the body of an Iranian lives in Erbil

Date: 2021-05-14 20:53:28
Civil Defense found the body of an Iranian lives in Erbil