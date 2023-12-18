Village in Ilam with no males due to migration

Shafaq News / Member of the Scientific Board at Tehran University's College of Studies, Rasoul Sadeghi, highlighted on Monday that the current era in Iran signifies an age of migration.

Quoting Sadeghi in a report from the Iranian "Tajarat News" site, he stated, "In many parts of the country, debates arise regarding the so-called migration culture."

He further exemplified, saying, "I can cite an example of a village in Darshahr city of Ilam province, where 115 of its youth migrated to Australia. In this same village, 40 of these young people, who couldn't migrate to Europe illegally in 2015, also departed."

He indicated that this village in Ilam province has now become predominantly female, devoid of men.

Iran ranks first in squandering human capital globally while standing at the 12th position concerning human capital.

According to the latest official estimate from Iranian sources, the number of emigrants totals around 5.2 million individuals. External estimates suggest that approximately seven million Iranians live outside Iran as migrants.