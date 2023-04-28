Unknown perpetrator vandalizes graves in Erbil cemetery, burns copy of Quran

Shafaq News/ Several graves were mutilated by an unknown perpetrator in one of the oldest cemeteries in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The Sheikh Omar cemetery, located in the center of the Erbil market, contains the remains of Turkmen families.

Shafaq News agency documented the destruction and distortion of tombstones of around 50 graves, which also showed a burned copy of the Qur'an on the ground.

The incident is unprecedented in the city of Erbil.