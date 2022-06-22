Report

Unknown attack on a gas company in Kurdistan 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-22T15:02:15+0000
Shafaq News/  An unidentified attack targeted a gas company in Iraq's northern city of al-Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday causing injuries, a security source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that explosions were heard at the headquarters of the UAE-based "Dana Gas" company. 

It was not immediately clear whether the company was struck by an Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) or a rocket.

"The status of the injured persons is not immediately clear," the source said, "the attack damaged the perimeter wall of the company's headquarters."

"The work at the company was halted and the engineers left the building to avoid unwanted emergencies," the source continued.

