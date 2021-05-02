US express condolences to the victims of Altunkupry attack

Shafaq News/ The US consulate General in Erbil extended condolences to the Kurdistan Regional Government and the families of the Altunkupry attack victims, reiterating its support for the Peshmerga and the Iraqi security forces in the battle against terrorism.

The official account of the consulate tweeted earlier today, Sunday, "The US Consulate General Erbil offers its condolences to the Kurdistan Regional Government and families of Peshmergas killed during an ISIS attack in Pirde (AltunKupry)."

"The US remains committed to standing with Peshmerga and other Iraqi security forces to ensure that ISIS is completely defeated," it added.

The frequency of ISIS attacks has increased drastically over the past few days. On Saturday, an attack of the extremist group in Kirkuk resulted in killing and injuring members of the Peshmerga forces.

The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, called on the Iraqi Parliament, the Federal Government, and the Global Coalition to address the security gaps in the disputed territories between Baghdad and Erbil.