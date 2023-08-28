US diplomat says Kurdistan's oil and gas is important for Washington

Shafaq News/ The US Consul General in Erbil, Mark Stroh, on Monday said Washington attaches great importance to the hydrocarbons industry in the Kurdistan region, an official readout said.

This came during the US consul's visit to Kurdistan's Ministry of Electricity, where he met with Minister Kamal Mohammad Saleh.

The statement mentioned that discussions during the meeting encompassed issues relevant to the energy and oil industries.

The US diplomat, according to the readout, emphasized the importance of the Kurdistan region's oil and gas dossier for the US, hoping that Baghdad and Erbil manage to collaborate in order to ratify the hydrocarbons law.

The readout noted that the minister and his guest exchanged views on the ongoing halt of oil exports from the Kurdistan region via Turkey's Ceyhan port.