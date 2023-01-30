US cuts $650 thousand check to three computer labs in the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ US Consulate General in Erbil on Monday unveiled 650,000 thousand dollars in funding for three polytechnic universities in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Earlier today, the US Consul-General, Irvin Hicks, visited the headquarters of the region's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and met with Minister Aram Mohammed and a group of senior administrators in the ministry.

"While there, they announced $650,000 in new US funding for US-manufactured Cisco technology to create cutting-edge computer laboratories at the three polytechnic universities," the US Consulate-General said in a Facebook post.

Last year, the US mission in Iraq, In cooperation with the US Consulate General in Erbil, equipped three public technical universities in Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Erbil, with state-of-the-art Cisco telecommunications equipment to create three fully functional teaching and research labs in each university.