US congratulates Barzani on oil agreement with federal government

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a phone call on Friday from the US Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf, according to a statement released by the KRG.

During the phone call, Leaf congratulated the KRG Prime Minister on the signing of the recent agreement with the Federal Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani regarding the resumption of oil exports. She affirmed her country's support for the full implementation of the agreement and said that what has been achieved represents a victory for Iraq as a whole.

In response, the KRG Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the US Assistant Secretary of State for her country's support, noting that the progress made with the Federal Government under the leadership of al-Sudani lays the groundwork for a new era of long-term coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

The two sides also discussed the latest political developments and issues of mutual interest during the call, according to the statement.