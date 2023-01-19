US, Kurdistan discuss the military cooperation between Erbil and Washington

Shafaq News/ The United States has reiterated its commitment to supporting the Peshmerga forces in its battle against the Islamic State extremist group in a bid to protect the security and stability of Kurdistan, an official readout by the region's presidency said on Thursday.

According to the readout, Vice President Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa headed a meeting at the region's presidency headquarters with a group of US military advisors, a representative of the US bureau for security cooperation with Iraq, an advisor of the US Department of Defense, and the Political and Economic Unit at the US Consulate-General in Erbil.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the region's prime minister, security council, and the Peshmerga Ministry.

The meeting, according to the readout, touched upon the US ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan region and ISIS threats on the security of Iraq and the entire region.

Both sides of the meeting laid emphasis on expediting the reforms at the ministry of the Peshmerga affairs and uniting its wings under a "unified national force".

The US delegation said that Washington upholds the reform and integration efforts, assuring it will continue to provide human and military support for the Kurdistan region and the Peshmerga forces.