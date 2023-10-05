US Consulate launches religious diversity program in KRI

Shafaq News / The U.S. Consulate General in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, announced on Thursday the commencement of applications for the prestigious Study of the U.S. Institutes (SUSI) for Student Leaders program, focusing on religious diversity and democracy.
In a tweet, the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad expressed its warm welcome for the initiation of applications for the SUSI program, emphasizing its focus on cultivating leadership skills among students, particularly in the realms of religious diversity and democracy.
"Aspiring candidates are encouraged to apply and seek further information by visiting the following link: [tinurl.com/yusmzk32](https://tinurl.com/yusmzk32)," the statement read, underscoring that the deadline for submissions is the 10th of November, this current year.