UNAMI denounces the killing of a Trans woman in Duhok

Shafaq News / The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned the killing of a Trans woman in Duhok governorate.

UNAMI said in a tweet, "Appalled by murder of transgender woman in Dohuk. We note KRG efforts in pursuit of suspect."

"Hate, discrimination and so-called “honour” killings have no place in a democratic society.

It concluded, "Investigation & accountability are critical to prevent such horrific crimes, under any pretext."

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Regional Government issued today arrest warrants for the suspect of the recent murder of a Trans woman in Duhok.

On Monday, January 31, 2022, the Duhok Police were notified of a corpse of a trans woman shot dead and left in a village near Duhok.