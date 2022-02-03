Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

UNAMI denounces the killing of a Trans woman in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-03T15:54:48+0000
UNAMI denounces the killing of a Trans woman in Duhok

Shafaq News / The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned the killing of a Trans woman in Duhok governorate.

UNAMI said in a tweet, "Appalled by murder of transgender woman in Dohuk. We note KRG efforts in pursuit of suspect."

"Hate, discrimination and so-called “honour” killings have no place in a democratic society.

It concluded, "Investigation & accountability are critical to prevent such horrific crimes, under any pretext."

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Regional Government issued today arrest warrants for the suspect of the recent murder of a Trans woman in Duhok.

On Monday, January 31, 2022, the Duhok Police were notified of a corpse of a trans woman shot dead and left in a village near Duhok.

related

Duhok announced good news about covid-19

Date: 2020-08-31 19:21:43
Duhok announced good news about covid-19

Turkey bombs Kurdistan’s Duhok

Date: 2021-11-17 12:23:22
Turkey bombs Kurdistan’s Duhok

Overnight clashes between PKK and Turkish army in Duhok

Date: 2021-05-15 13:19:04
Overnight clashes between PKK and Turkish army in Duhok

Turkish attacks cause great material damage north of Duhok

Date: 2021-08-15 17:47:29
Turkish attacks cause great material damage north of Duhok

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Date: 2020-12-12 10:06:36
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

In only five months, 100,000 had visited Duhok's tourist sites

Date: 2021-06-25 13:34:39
In only five months, 100,000 had visited Duhok's tourist sites

Kurdistan's Supreme Judiciary issues a clarification on civil activists' trial

Date: 2021-02-17 10:58:08
Kurdistan's Supreme Judiciary issues a clarification on civil activists' trial

Duhok hosts a commercial Turkey-Kurdistan meeting

Date: 2021-09-12 15:25:51
Duhok hosts a commercial Turkey-Kurdistan meeting