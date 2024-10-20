UN Special Envoy sees Kurdistan elections as hopeful sign for Iraq's future

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, United Nations Special Envoy for Iraq Mohamed al Hassan described the elections in the Kurdistan Region as “a promising indicator” for the country’s future.

“The United Nations stands in support of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region…the people of Kurdistan deserve all good, security, and safety." al Hassan told reporters while observing the electoral process for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Parliament.

The UN top official arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday evening to participate in observing the parliamentary elections.

The general voting process for the parliamentary elections in Kurdistan began on Sunday at 7:00 a.m., with participation expected from more than 2.5 million voters across four provinces, Erbil, Duhok, Halabja, and Al-Sulaymaniyah.

About 2,000 observers from local and international organizations and consulates, including 25 from the United Nations, will be involved in the observation process for the elections.

According to a previous statement by Al Hassan, “UNAMI is supporting IHEC through its electoral team’s technical expertise and advice.”

“IHEC has put in place measures and mechanisms to address complaints and any potential problem.”