UKH Offers Free Scholarships to Top School Students, Funded by President Nechirvan Barzani

Shafaq News/ The University of Kurdistan Hewlêr (UKH) has unveiled a new initiative that grants free scholarships to exceptional students in the twelfth grade.

The program, financially supported by the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, aims to recognize and encourage academic excellence among young scholars.

In a statement, the university administration expressed their delight in announcing the availability of 18 free scholarships to the top-ranking students in the twelfth grade. The scholarships are specifically designated for students who achieved first and second places in the final exams.

The statement highlighted the comprehensive coverage provided by the scholarship, which includes paying all tuition fees and accommodation expenses in the university's dormitories. Additionally, the scholarship encompasses the costs associated with studying the first year of the English language program.

The scholarship program was initially introduced in 2013. Since its inception, the program has benefited around 300 students annually, opening doors of opportunity for their higher education aspirations.

The Kurdistan University of Erbil continues to prioritize and invest in educational excellence, acknowledging the importance of providing deserving students with the means to pursue their academic goals.