UK firm: we invested +20 million dollars in 30 years in Iraq's Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-10T13:12:19+0000

Shafaq News/ Genel Energy's investments in Iraq amount to more than 20 billion dollars, CEO Paul Heir said during a ceremony celebrating a joint scholarship program of the British company with the American University of Duhok on Thursday. The officer said that the company operating from Iraq's Kurdistan for 20 years, has worked with more than three hundred companies and invested more than 20 million dollars in the region. The CEO said that the company will sustain its support for the region, stressing that it should work to diversify its once instead of relying mainly on oil.

