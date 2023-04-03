UAE consul general praises the quality of Kurdish products

Shafaq News / UAE Consul General in Kurdistan, Ahmed Al Zaheri, said on Monday that Kurdish products are competing with their imported counterparts from other countries in the UAE markets.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Investment Board, "The UAE Consul General visited the Kurdistan Investment Board and met with its president, Mohammed Shukry, where they discussed ways to expand UAE investments and emphasized increasing the percentage of exports from Kurdistan of local agricultural and food products to the UAE."

Al-Zaheri praised "the quality and taste of Kurdish products compared to many countries, and these products compete with their counterparts in UAE markets."

Meanwhile, Shukry confirmed that all kinds of facilities are provided to UAE investors without any shortage.

He pointed out that "the UAE is one of the most invested countries in Kurdistan, where 150 Emirati companies are currently operating in the region."