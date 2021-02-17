U.S. state department: "consequences" await the perpetrators for the Erbil attack

Shafaq News / The U.S. State Department said that "consequences" await the perpetrators of the Erbil attack.

The Ministry said, "Any response to the Erbil attack will be in full coordination with the Iraqi government and with our coalition partners."

The statement added, "our partners are working on an investigation to determine who was responsible for the Erbil attack."

The United States with Western European allies on Wednesday condemned the rocket attack on a U.S.-led military base in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, that left one civilian contractor dead and nine others injured.

"We the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America condemn in the strongest terms the February 15 rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. We offer our condolences to the victims, their families, and the Iraqi people," the diplomats said in a joint statement.

Issued by the U.S. State Department, the statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken along with the other nations' top diplomats said they support the government of Iraq's investigation into the attack "with a view to holding accountable those responsible."

"We are united in our view that attacks on U.S. and coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated," they said.

On Monday night, coalition forces in Erbil, which resides in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, were attacked by a barrage of rockets, killing a non-U.S. civilian contractor and injuring eight other contractors and a U.S. service member.