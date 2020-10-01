Kurdistan Parliament demands opening an investigation in Erbil attack

Shafaq News / The Security and Interior Committee of the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region condemned on Thursday the rocket attack that targeted the areas around Erbil International Airport.

The committee said in a statement today, "We condemn this attack, which fortunately did not result in any casualties. We call on the concerned authorities to investigate the attack".

The Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism Organization announced on Wednesday that six rockets launched from Nineveh Governorate landed near Erbil International Airport.

No causalities were registered.



