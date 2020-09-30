International Coalition responds to Erbil attack

Shafaq News / The international coalition announced on Wednesday launching an investigation on the rocket strikes that targeted sites in the vicinity Erbil International Airport.

"Initial reports that Indirect Fire did not land on Coalition Forces in Erbil tonight. There was no damage or casualties. Incident is under investigation", international coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotta.

The Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government revealed more details about the rocket strikes that took place on Wednesday near Erbil International Airport.

The ministry said in a statement, "At 8:30 pm today, six rockets were launched towards Erbil International Airport. Fortunately, no damage was caused", adding, "The rockets were fired on a pick-up truck at the Bartella border between the villages of Sheikh Amir and Tarjila, which are under the control of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi".

The ministry said that an investigation was opened to elucidate the circumstances of the incident.

"While we strongly condemn this terrorist act, we declare our full readiness to deter any aggression. We demand the federal government to take the necessary measures", the statement continued.

The head of Al-Hashd Authority, Faleh al-Fayyad, issued an order on September 21 to exempt Waad al-Qaddo from the duties of the commander of the 30th Brigade in Al-Hashd, and assign Zain al-Abidin Jamil Kheder to the position.

The 30th brigade in Al-hash Al-Shaabi is stationed in Nineveh plain, especially in Shabak Area. This faction caused controversy as the Sunni tribes in the area accuse it of incognito detention and imprisonment, torturing and assassination.